Giraffe calves from Natural Bridge Zoo found safe, placed in specialized care

Legal action by Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General has led to the safe return of giraffe calves connected to the Natural Bridge Zoo, following their disappearance in 2025.

After an extensive investigation, the Attorney General’s office located the missing calves and facilitated their placement with a professional facility specializing in giraffe care. The animals are receiving proper medical and behavioral support.

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“This outcome reflects the Attorney General’s commitment to ensuring public safety, protecting our communities, and accountability for those who break the law,” officials said. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further details are being released at this time.

The Office of the Attorney General thanked the public for its support throughout the investigation. Anyone with additional information about the illegal movement of the giraffes is asked to call the office at 804-786-2071.

Natural Bridge Zoo baby giraffes found safe, says Attorney General's office. (Office of the Attorney General)