VMI cadets present outdoor recreation recommendations for Virginia Mountains region

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute cadets spent four weeks researching, visiting sites, and meeting with business and community leaders — and now they’re ready to share what they found.

The cadets partnered with The Advancement Foundation to study outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities across the Virginia Mountains region. Their research covered land and water-based recreation, events, excursions, and retail. Two student teams divided the work: one focused on land and water-based opportunities, the other on events, excursions, and retail.

The cadets read extensive strategic planning documents developed for the state, region, and local area, and participated in site visits to outdoor recreation businesses across the region.

On July 15, the teams presented their feasibility study findings to stakeholders at the Virginia Innovation Accelerator in Buena Vista.

“What you’ve done here today and what you’ve done for these last four weeks — it’s real, and it is going to help us make decisions and to do and to move forward,” said Annette Patterson, Founder and President of The Advancement Foundation.

A platform for regional collaboration

The program also served as a platform to strengthen connections across businesses, agencies, and higher education institutions in the region. Community leaders, industry experts, and local business owners participated — welcoming cadets on-site to see outdoor recreation businesses in action.

What the recommendations could mean for the region

The Advancement Foundation will use the cadets’ feasibility study to determine where it can best direct its support. That includes identifying opportunities for new business development, building stronger regional partnerships, and investing in tourism growth and economic development across the Virginia Mountains.

The organization says the research will help clarify how it can lead specific outdoor recreation offerings and foster growth among targeted businesses in the region.