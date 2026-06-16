VDH confirms no positive tests showing E. coli in Claytor Lake, advises water safety, cleanliness

CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health confirmed they have had no positive labs showing various reportable diseases, such as E. coli, on Monday.

The VDH said in 2026, they had "not received any direct complaints, morbidity reports or positive labs indicating a reportable disease such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), campylobacteriosis (Campy), or Salmonellosis connected to Claytor Lake." Despite the lack of positive tests, they acknowledged that it is possible to contract a "gastrointestinal illness due to lake exposure."

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Authorities stated that swallowing lake water can result in illness, as can eating without properly washing your hands after swimming.

The following recommendations were listed by Margaret Smigo, the Virginia Department of Health’s Waterborne Hazards and Marina Programs Manager:

Don’t swim if you are ill.

Don’t swim or play in water if you or your child has been sick with diarrhea in the past 2 weeks.

Don’t swallow the water you swim in! 1 mouthful of water w/germs can make you sick for 2-3 weeks.

Shower with soap and water BEFORE and AFTER swimming.

Help prevent germs from getting into the water. Take children on bathroom breaks and check swim diapers every hour.

You can find more swim safety information here.