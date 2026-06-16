Two teens arrested after stabbing in Danville that left another teen injured

DANVILLE, Va. – Two teenagers were arrested following a stabbing that occurred in Danville on Monday, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they responded to the 300 block of Craghead Street around 4:24 p.m. on Monday after reports of a 13-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. The boy was treated at the scene and transported for medical care.

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Authorities said an investigation found that the boy was invited to meet two other 13-year-old boys at a location near Bridge Street. When the victim arrived, he was assaulted by both, with one offender stabbing the victim in the back multiple times. The victim then walked to a business on Craghead Street, where he asked someone to call for medical assistance.

As a result, two 13-year-old boys were arrested at different locations. The primary offender was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding. The second offender was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a fwlony and assault by mob. Both are being held at W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home.

This was an isolated incident, ad the victim was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.