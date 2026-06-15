Valley Link holds second round of community meetings on proposed transmission line

Valley Link is returning for a second round of public meetings about a proposed power transmission line stretching from Lynchburg to Culpeper — and this time, officials are narrowing down the route.

The project aims to keep homes and businesses powered as the region continues to grow. Officials will present refined route options, construction timelines, environmental reviews and information on how residents can submit public comment. A final route will not be selected at the meetings — that decision comes after additional studies and public input are complete.

George Porter, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said the updated plans reflect progress since the first round of meetings.

“They’re going to see some route options different from what we saw last time. We’ve refined those. Our goal now is to get ready to file this in queue three with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. So now we want to get down to the final routes,” Porter said.

Spanning three counties

The transmission line begins in Campbell County and runs through Appomattox County before continuing north to Culpeper County — a total distance of approximately 115 miles.

The original starting point was near BWXT, a nuclear facility in Campbell County. The proposed starting point has since shifted further south, still within Campbell County.

Porter noted the scale of the broader effort underway.

“Campbell County up to Culpeper County is 115 miles, and there’s another one that’s going to kick off with their first round of open houses next month, and that’s about 220 miles of 765,” he said.

Built for Virginia’s future

Porter emphasized the transmission line is not tied to any single user or customer.

“It’s not being built for any one specific customer, but to meet the future demand and energy needs of the state of Virginia,” he said.

Two community meetings are scheduled this week — one in Appomattox and one in Campbell County. For a full list of meeting dates and materials, visit Valley Link’s website.