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WSLS 10 honored with two awards from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters’ Summer Convention Awards Gala

10 News Digital Team

WSLS Newscast (WSLS 10)

WSLS 10 is pleased to announce it was recognized on Friday at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters’ Summer Convention Awards Gala!

We were fortunate enough to bring home two awards: one acknowledging our Home for Good coverage, and another recognizing our sports coverage!

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  • Best Human-Interest Series: Home for Good
    • John Carlin (Anchor), Rachel Lucas (Anchor), Paul Eldert (Photographer), Greg Moore (Photographer)
  • Outstanding Sports Coverage: 1st and 10
    • Eric Johnson (Sports Director), Brooke Leonard (Sports Reporter)

We are always incredibly honored to receive such awards. Join us in congratulating our exceptional team members!

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