EastLake Community begins healing process in the wake of a tragedy

MONETA, Va. – A weekend meant to celebrate two decades of ministry turned tragic for EastLake Community Church after a tent collapsed during the church’s 20th anniversary celebration Friday, leaving one person dead and 22 others injured.

The victim was Bob Stouffer, a longtime church member and one of Pastor Troy Keaton’s closest friends.

“There’s not a decision in the past 20 years that is instrumental, a decision of faith that Bob wasn’t a part of,” Keaton said.

Despite the tragedy, church leaders chose to move forward with Sunday services, gathering hundreds of worshippers in multiple rooms throughout the church building to mourn, pray and support one another.

“Amidst all the heartache and brokenness that we are experiencing, there is this beautiful comfort in watching the people of God do what the people of God have always done, and that’s love each other and love the Lord,” Keaton said.

Stouffer had been involved in many of the church’s major milestones, including the purchase of the property where EastLake now stands.

Keaton recalled standing under a tent with Stouffer and another church member in 2014 as they considered whether to purchase the land when it unexpectedly went up for auction.

“I had no money,” Keaton said. “And Bob and Ernie said, ‘We’ll stand behind it. If the church says no, we’ll deal with it.’ And we purchased this property under a tent on June 21, 2014.”

Church leaders said they had been monitoring weather conditions throughout the week leading up to the anniversary celebration. Keaton said the primary storm system appeared to have largely missed the area, though he began evacuating attendees as winds increased.

“There was no big storm. There was no big wind. There was no rain after that,” he said.

Keaton said the collapse happened suddenly.

“In a matter of five seconds, the tent went from standing to gone,” he said.

On Sunday, church members gathered together rather than splitting into multiple services, a decision Keaton said reflected the congregation’s need to grieve collectively.

“For Christians, there is power in being together,” he said. “We said we’re not doing multiple services. We can’t do what needs to be done in multiple services.”

During the service, congregants prayed together in groups all throughout the church.

“We literally prayed together in groups — hundreds and hundreds of people in groups praying,” he said. “And then we reflected on the goodness of God.”

As emergency crews responded Friday evening, a rainbow appeared over the church property, a moment many congregants viewed as a symbol of hope amid grief.

After the tragedy, Keaton said his faith remains unchanged.

“I don’t know why the tent fell down,” he said. “But I trust the providence and sovereignty of God. And I trust that he’s a redeemer. And he’s still good and wise and faithful.”

Pastor Keaton says all of those sent to the hospital have been released and are expected to survive.

The church is offering counseling services as their community processes the tragedy. A service for Stouffer is expected to be held on Saturday, June 20 at EastLake Community Church.