FDA upgrades alfredo sauce recall to highest risk level over potential Salmonella contamination

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall of Alfredo sauce distributed in 41 state to its most serious classification after they say a supplier flagged an ingredient for possible Salmonella Contamination.

The product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

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The voluntary recall was issued by the Coffee Connexion Co., Inc. The product and UPC is as follows: Alfredo Sauce, 3 lb. 7 oz., packaged in a sealed poly bag and packed 12 bags per case, UPC 0039954921963.

The full recall information can be found on the FDA’s website here.