Gweedo Memorial Foundation, Virginia State Police to launch 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign

Gweedo Memorial Foundation and Virginia State Police announced that they will be launching the 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign on June 17. This is a shift from the traditionally recognized 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is recognized as one of the most dangerous times to drive, primarily due to increased travel. Speeding, distractions, impairments and unlicensed driving are also contributors.

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As part of the campaign’s launch, Virginia DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack, State Senator Danny Diggs, and various others will speak in Richmond at the Virginia State Police headquarters.

“Having my only son, Conner, killed in a preventable crash, I know how quickly one reckless decision can change lives forever. Together, we can create safer roads and prevent other families from experiencing this kind of loss.” Tammy McGee, Founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation

In addition, those in attendance will be able to experience LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology. Admission is free.

You can find more information about the event here.