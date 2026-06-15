A Beautiful Monday Ahead

Your forecast looks amazing this morning. After a very busy and stormy weekend, we are getting a calmer weather pattern to kick off the workweek!

Lots of sunshine and blue sky is on the docket for the day, with high temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Park Forecast (WSLS 2026)

We are very pleasant today in the wake of last night’s cold front. There is already a noticeable difference in the dewpoint values when you step outside this morning.

Moisture Setup (WSLS 2026)

It will be a fantastic day to get outside, with nothing more than a light breeze throughout the afternoon. Right now we do have wind gusts up to 30 MPH which will continue this afternoon and evening.

Wind Gust Current as of 6:20A (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast explains why we do have a bit of a breeze along with the dry weather. The cold front has exited off to the east and high pressure is filling in quickly. Because of that, the atmosphere is trying to reach equilibrium which is causing that westerly wind today.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our weather pattern stays calm not just today, but for the entire first half of the week! Our next best chance for rainfall arrives next Thursday, with some storms potentially on the stronger side. But for now, we can enjoy the calm and beautiful weather! Have a great day!