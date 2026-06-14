EastLake Community Church heals after tent collapse kills one at anniversary celebration

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – EastLake Community Church is healing after a tent collapsed Friday night during an anniversary celebration, killing one man and injuring more than 20 people.

The church held a Hope and Healing Service Sunday morning at its Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake campuses. The community came together to recover and remember the life of Bob Stouffer, a longtime church member who died in the collapse.

Pastor Troy Keaton reflected on the loss and the community’s bond with Stouffer.

“For 20 years, Bob and Nancy fed all of us. One year, they had over 200 families in their home for a meal — they literally fed all of us, and it’s our turn to feed you,” Keaton said. “I’ve had some stuff in my life, and I can’t ever remember feeling more helpless than I felt on Friday night.”

As the church continues to heal, officials said counseling will be available for anyone who needs to talk over the next few days. A concert originally planned for Sunday night has been canceled.