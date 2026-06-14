Man arrested following child abduction attempt in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested in Wytheville after an abduction attempt on a child on Saturday, Wytheville Police Department said.

WPD said they received a report of a disturbance at Northwinds Apartments around 11 a.m. on Saturday. A caller initially stated a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, was acting aggressively near a playground on the property. While the area was being searched, another call was received from the same location regarding the attempted abduction of a child.

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Authorities said they met on-scene with a resident who claimed an unknown man “approached his 4-year-old daughter on the playground, grabbed her by the hand, and began walking away with her.” The resident said he intervened and reclaimed his daughter, which led to the suspect fleeing the scene. The girl only sustained a minor injury to her lip during the incident and did not require emergency medical assistance.

Law enforcement said they then began searching the surrounding area. A tip was received from someone who found a man matching the suspect’s description walking around Holston Road.

Officers responded and arrested Chad Douglas Spence on the 1050 block of Holston Road. He was charged with the following:

Public intoxication

Abduction of a minor

Spence is now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

WPD thanked the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.