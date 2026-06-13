Man arrested, cocaine, suboxone seized in Henry County drug bust

Photo of Donavon Andreaus Nibblett and the items seized from his vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Henry County on Saturday morning after a vehicle search revealed various drugs, a firearm and drug paraphernalia, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said deputies responded to a call at the Circle K in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue around 5:23 a.m. on Saturday regarding a vehicle that was parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time.

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Upon arrival, deputies said they found a vehicle running with a man asleep in the driver’s seat. As they made contact, they said they spotted a handgun with an extended magazine on the floorboard in plain sight, along with U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the driver was woken up and identified as 38-year-old Donavon Nibblett. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance While in Possession of a Firearm

After searching his vehicle, law enforcement found the following items:

around $3,235 in U.S. currency

a small crossbody bag containing a digital scale

baggies commonly associated with narcotics packaging

multiple baggies containing suspected cocaine

fifty-two suboxone strips

Nibblett is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.