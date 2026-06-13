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Man arrested, cocaine, suboxone seized in Henry County drug bust

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Donavon Andreaus Nibblett and the items seized from his vehicle. (Copyright 2026 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Henry County on Saturday morning after a vehicle search revealed various drugs, a firearm and drug paraphernalia, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said deputies responded to a call at the Circle K in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue around 5:23 a.m. on Saturday regarding a vehicle that was parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time.

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Upon arrival, deputies said they found a vehicle running with a man asleep in the driver’s seat. As they made contact, they said they spotted a handgun with an extended magazine on the floorboard in plain sight, along with U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the driver was woken up and identified as 38-year-old Donavon Nibblett. He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance While in Possession of a Firearm

After searching his vehicle, law enforcement found the following items:

  • around $3,235 in U.S. currency
  • a small crossbody bag containing a digital scale
  • baggies commonly associated with narcotics packaging
  • multiple baggies containing suspected cocaine
  • fifty-two suboxone strips

Nibblett is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.