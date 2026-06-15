Roanoke to host 2027 Mountain Bike National Championship; USA Cycling announces

ROANOKE, Va. – Local officials, along with USA Cycling, held a press conference announcing the return to Virginia’s Blue Ridge for the 2027 Endurance Mountain Bike National Championship at Elmwood Park Amphitheater in downtown Roanoke Monday.

USA Cycling also unveiled its course maps for the upcoming championship set for July 12 through July 19. The courses will go through popular locations such as Carvins Cove, Hollins University, Elmwood Park and Explore Park.

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Events such as this not only bring in cyclists from all over the country, but tourists as well. Here is what USA Cycling had to say about the return.

“We had such a great time in year one. We had 2,300 registrations, 1,300 unique riders. And the big factor was 15,000 people came out to spectate this event. You know, the ability to stay downtown, you can camp if you want to outside of town. You’ve got restaurants, and then you have the Metro Mountain; you’ve got courses in the city, in the county, and out at Hollins. It was a no-brainer for us. Just really unique setup here to be able to stay somewhere, have so many options, and have world-class facilities to go race,” Kyle Knott, USA Cycling’s National Event Director, said.

For more information on 2026 course routes, start times, and how to get involved in the action, click here.