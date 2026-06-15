Missing elderly woman found safe in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE

Cheryl Tucker has been found and is safe.

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Danville Police Department thanked the public for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing out of Danville, Danville Police Department said.

DPD is searching for 69-year-old Cheryl Tucker. She was reported missing on Monday afternoon and last seen on Sunday night at a residence in the 1900 block of North Main Street.

It is not known what Tucker was last seen wearing, although she may have a pocketbook with her. She is a black woman who is around 5″ tall and weighs around 120 lbs.

She also has a medical condition that may require medical attention.

If you have any information regarding Tucker’s location, please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again.