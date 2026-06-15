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Mill Mountain Star, Berglund Center, to light up red, white and blue to celebrate America’s 250th

The Roanoke landmarks will light up for five days beginning on July 1 and ending July 5

10 News Digital Team

Roanoke's Mill Mountain Star turns 71 years old! (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center and The Mill Mountain Star will shine red, white and blue for five days beginning on July 1 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the City of Roanoke announced.

According to officials, City Council voted to illuminate the star in patriotic colors from Wednesday, July 1 to Saturday, July 5.

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The city issued the following statement:

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Mill Mountain Star will shine red, white and blue for five days!City Council voted to illuminate the star in patriotic colors from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, through Saturday, July 5, 2026. The Berglund Center will also be red, white and blue during that time.Enjoy Roanoke’s festive display during your July 4 celebrations!

City of Roanoke

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