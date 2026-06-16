The Least of These Ministry files lawsuit against City of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Least of These Ministry has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Roanoke in its ongoing battle against zoning appeals.

As previously reported on WSLS 10, the Least of These Ministry - a non-profit organization that provides assisted living to the homeless - first received zoning violations in February over its warming bus, outdoor lockers and a porta-potty.

TLOT appealed the decision in an attempt to overturn it, but it was denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals in May.

According to court documents obtained by 10 News, the lawsuit claims the city’s determination that TLOT’s outdoor toilets and lockers should be classified as outdoor storage is too literal.

The court documents also list each member of City Council as respondents along with Allendale Properties, LLC. A copy has also been served to the Board of Appeals.

10 News reached out to the city for comment, and they responded with the following statement:

“The City stands by its zoning ordinance enforcement. The disputed items will remain on site pending the Circuit Court’s decision, and the City will comply with the Circuit Court’s ruling.”

10 News reached out to the Least of These Ministry for comment, but have yet to hear back.