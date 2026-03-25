The Least of These Ministries facing zoning violations that could end certain services

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke ministry that serves the city’s unhoused population is now fighting to keep some of its popular services running after the city issued zoning violations targeting key parts of its operation.

The Least of These Ministries received zoning violations back in February over its warming bus, outdoor lockers, and a porta-potty — services its clients rely on daily. The violations stem from ongoing complaints from neighboring property owners and businesses about unhoused individuals gathering near their buildings, according to violation documents.

Founder Dawn Sandoval said the city’s move felt like a gut punch.

“I honestly felt like it was a betrayal,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval says these services have been a lifeline to many in the community. The warming bus alone has made a life-or-death difference for the community.

“The warming buses, we sheltered right at 3,000 human lives and animal lives. These people otherwise would’ve been sleeping outside and possibly succumbed to the cold,” she said.

The ministry has operated since 2021, when city officials inspected the full operation before it opened. Sandoval says Roanoke police have brought people to the ministry for help — and even recognized the organization with an award in January.

“You can’t allow an organization to operate for five years and then come in and tell them that all those things they’ve been doing for five years is against zoning violations,” Sandoval said.

For people who depend on the ministry, the stakes are personal. Amber West, who uses the ministry’s services, described what it means to her.

“For me it’s a safe haven. I know I can go here and be safe. I know there’s cameras there all the time. It also provides us with everything we need when we’re out here,” West said.

West utilizes the ministry’s outdoor lockers on a daily basis. She says it’s the only way to keep her belongings safe.

“It’s more than you know. Because sometimes your things get stolen, and you’ve got that one little piece you know is going to be safe no matter what happens,” West said.

The Least of These Ministries says it plans to continue fighting the violations while also working to bring its services into compliance with city code.

The City of Roanoke has not yet provided 10 News with a statement on this.