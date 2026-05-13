Lynchburg’s 2027 budget survives first reading amid school funding, tax debate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s proposed 2027 budget cleared its first reading Tuesday night, but not before a heated fight over school funding and taxes.

At the heart of the debate was a plan to redirect $1.2 million from city capital projects into one-time funding for Lynchburg City Schools. Some council members argued the move would help classrooms now. Others warned it could shift costs onto taxpayers later.

How the money would move

The funding would be pulled from capital projects — things like park repairs and building maintenance — and used to ease school costs for the coming year. Supporters say the one-time cash could pay for classroom supplies, short-term staffing needs or urgent repairs.

Vice Mayor Curt Diemer expressed frustration with how little time the council had to weigh in on the plan.

“I thought last year was bad but it’s gotten exponentially worse this year because they keep shortening it and we have less opportunity to have any impact,” Diemer said.

Residents speak out

Not everyone was opposed to the school funding shift. Lynchburg resident Francisca Cifuentes said investing more in schools is an investment in the future.

“Being able to give more money to the schools would be able to give more students opportunity to have support and being able to give that support to children would be able to help our future generation,” Cifuentes said.

Fees cut, but trade-offs loom

The council voted unanimously to remove a proposed $10 monthly trash fee and a new vehicle fee from the draft budget. But redirecting capital funds comes with a cost. Councilman Marty Mijuns warned that delaying city projects could ultimately mean higher taxes for residents down the road.

Lynchburg resident Jerrod Ruhl said he supports paying his fair share — but wants accountability in return.

“I’m ok with paying taxes, I just want them to be fair, and I want my dollars to be used well. I think there should be transparency when it comes to the budget,” Ruhl said.

What’s next

The council will take additional votes before the budget is finalized on June 9. The first reading sets the stage: schools could receive short-term financial help, but the full price tag and trade-offs are still being worked out.