The Least of These Ministries has zoning appeal denied

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has denied The Least of These Ministries’ appeal to overturn zoning violations.

Back in February, the ministry, which serves the city’s unhoused population, received zoning violations over its warming bus, outdoor lockers and a porta-potty.

The city says these services are not allowed, as the ministry is only zoned for offices and pantry use.

Wednesday’s ruling means that The Least of These can no longer operate the warming bus, lockers or porta-potties. Service advocates say that these services are essential for the unhoused population.

The Least of These Ministries has not said what they plan to do next with their services.