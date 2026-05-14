Gov. Spanberger signs bills aimed at capping cost of insulin, lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs

Governor Spanberger’s Office announced Wednesday that Gov. Spanberger signed a package of bipartisan legislation to tackle the high cost of healthcare, make prescription drugs more affordable and ensure more Virginians have access to the care they need.

At Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax — a leading cancer treatment center, Governor Spanberger signed bipartisan bills to cap the out-of-pocket cost of a 30-day supply of insulin at $35 for state-regulated plans and require insurers on the Marketplace to offer health plans that cap monthly out-of-pocket prescription drug costs. The Governor also signed legislation to crack down on prior authorizations to prevent costly delays in patient care — part of her Affordable Virginia Agenda with General Assembly leaders.

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Gov. Spanberger was joined at the ceremony by Virginia families, healthcare providers, bill patrons, Senator Russet Perry, Senator Jeremy McPike, Delegate Karrie Delaney, Delegate Rozia Henson, Delegate Rip Sullivan, and Delegate Irene Shin — and other state and local leaders.

“Everywhere I go, people talk to me about the high cost of healthcare, both at the doctor’s office and the pharmacy counter. That’s why I made affordability the cornerstone of my legislative agenda — and why we’re taking decisive action to make healthcare more affordable for Virginia families,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “These bills are a significant step forward to make sure that when your family needs care, you can get it. When your doctor writes a prescription, you can afford to fill it. And when you get sick, the cost of getting better doesn’t break the bank.”

“No Virginian should be rationing insulin because of what it costs at the pharmacy counter. That’s why we’re capping the out-of-pocket cost of a 30-day supply at $35. This is a huge deal for the 800,000 Virginians living with diabetes. These are priorities that all of us can embrace — and why I’m also proud to say that every bill we’re signing today passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support," Spanberger said.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bipartisan bills to make healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable for Virginians: