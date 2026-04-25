Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces Virginia State Bar suspension in social media post Friday night

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announced in a social media post Friday night that he faces suspension for 36 months by the Virginia State Bar.
As previously reported, Mayor Perdue faced legal trouble after allegedly falsifying a date on court documents for a client he was representing. Mayor Perdue serves as an attorney as his day job in areas including criminal defense and real estate law. Mayor Perdue stated that the matter is entirely separate from his role as Mayor of Rocky Mount.
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Perdue issued the following statement on Facebook Friday night:
This week, I appeared before the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board regarding a matter from my private law practice involving an isolated case.
After a lengthy hearing, the panel recommended a thirty-six month suspension.
I respect the process and the role of the Bar in holding attorneys to a high standard. I take this matter seriously and will continue to address it through the appropriate channels.
This matter is entirely separate from my role as Mayor of Rocky Mount. It does not involve the Town, its operations, or any public resources.
I remain fully committed to serving the people of Rocky Mount. That work will continue.
I understand the trust placed in me as your Mayor. I will continue to move forward with accountability and focus on the responsibilities of the Town and serving as Mayor.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out with calls and messages during a difficult week.Holland Perdue, Rocky Mount Mayor