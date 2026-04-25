Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces Virginia State Bar suspension in social media post Friday night

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue is working to achieve a milestone never before reached in Virginia: establishing term limits for the mayor and town council seats.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announced in a social media post Friday night that he faces suspension for 36 months by the Virginia State Bar.

As previously reported, Mayor Perdue faced legal trouble after allegedly falsifying a date on court documents for a client he was representing. Mayor Perdue serves as an attorney as his day job in areas including criminal defense and real estate law. Mayor Perdue stated that the matter is entirely separate from his role as Mayor of Rocky Mount.

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Perdue issued the following statement on Facebook Friday night: