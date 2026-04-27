Virginia State Police launch “Operation Drive Safe 220″ safety initiative

Virginia State Police announced Monday that it would be launching a 24-hour highway safety initiative on Route 220 starting May 1.

According to VSP, the safety initiative will span the counties of Allegany, Bath, Botetourt, Franklin, Henry, Highland and Roanoke along 220.

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Route 220 is one of the busiest and most accident-prone corridors in Virginia, according to officials.

The Virginia State Police, Alleghany Sheriff’s Office, Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke County Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Boones Mill Police Department, Rocky Mount Police Department, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be participating in a combined 24-hour project on May 1, 2026.

VSP said officers will focus on speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt violations. The goal is to reduce crashes and increase driver awareness along one of the region’s busiest corridors.

“When you’re on Route 220, every decision behind the wheel matters. Slow down, stay alert, and help us keep this roadway safe,” said Lieutenant Eric King, “Our agencies stand united in prioritizing safety along Route 220. This operation reflects our commitment to proactive enforcement and community protection.”

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly, avoid distractions, and follow the posted speed limits along Route 220.