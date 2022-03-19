One dead, four others injured in Amherst County shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and four others injured after a shooting overnight.

The shooting happened at 351 Old Wright Shop Road at about 1:47 a.m.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office also reports that four people taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with from gunshot wounds related to the same incident.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call 434-946-9300.