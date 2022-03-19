56º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

One dead, four others injured in Amherst County shooting

Deputies asking public for information

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: amherst county, shooting, deadly shooting, investigation
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and four others injured after a shooting overnight.

The shooting happened at 351 Old Wright Shop Road at about 1:47 a.m.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office also reports that four people taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with from gunshot wounds related to the same incident.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter