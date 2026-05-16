Intercept Health Treatment Foster Care hold event to bring awareness to foster care in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and Virginia has over 5,500 kids in the foster care system and is in need of volunteers like you.

On Saturday, Intercept Health’s Treatment Foster Care Team came together in Roanoke to raise awareness of the need for more foster parents in the commonwealth - especially for teens.

Around 38% of kids in foster care are 13 or older, highlighting the need for families willing to care for older children. Many children enter care through no fault of their own due to factors like neglect or family instability - and a substantial number continue to wait for permanent, supportive homes.

“We’re here to educate the community on how they can become foster parents, but also how they can support foster parents. And again, that’s really important to us and that’s kind of our purpose in doing this work, is to reach out to the community, bring community to our families, because we know it takes a village.” Kyle McMahon, chief development officer at Intercept Health

If you’re interested in helping foster children in Virginia, click here.