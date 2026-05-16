Temperatures Begin Their Uphill Climb

We are encountering yet another warm up, where our temperatures will begin to soar into nearly record breaking temperatures.

As for today, temperatures will be above average, but we will hold off our stretch into the 90s until tomorrow.

zone by zone

The highest temperature will occur around 4pm this afternoon and will last through dinner time. Even as we approach 10pm tonight, temperatures will still be in the 70s, making for a great night to head out on the town!

today

A warm front is passing off to our west and is bringing up moisture from the Gulf, but it will not reach most of us due to a high pressure system off of the coast.

With that being said, a couple pop-up showers are possible in the Highlands and could extend into the NRV later this afternoon.

today

A large chunk of our region has been upgraded on the drought monitor. Now, areas including Rocky Mount and Bedford have been included in the severe drought.

dry

If it feels like we have been in a chronic drought, you’d be correct!

There are several areas that are in over a foot of deficit for rainfall this past year; and despite it seeming like we get loads of rain, many of the showers we have experienced have not produced measurable rainfall.

past year

Fortunately, we have another weathermaker on the way that will bring forth some rain.

Sunday through Wednesday we will remain in the 90s. Later Wednesday evening, a cold front will pass through aiding in some shower and thunderstorm development, as well as drop our temperatures back into a seasonable range to finish out the week.