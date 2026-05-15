One injured in Bedford County shooting incident

BEDFORD, Va. – A man was shot in Bedford on Thursday night, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said they received reports of a shooting after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man who was shot outside of a residence in the 1000 block of Piedmont Street. The man was stabilized at Bedford Memorial Hospital and flown to another area hospital to undergo emergency surgery, which he has survived.

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Authorities said the shooter fled the scene and, as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the shooter has not been located.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and have found no evidence to suggest that there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011.