A Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

Your Friday morning Out The Door forecast is nice, but still cool! Temperatures this morning remain in the 50s and 60s before a quick warm-up into the 70s by 1 p.m.

A lot of sunshine and blue sky is on deck today, with nothing more than variable cloud cover.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Even though our weather is fairly calm, we do have breezy conditions. Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH today, with sustained wind speeds around 20 MPH. Be sure to hold onto your hats!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today will be the coolest day of the next week, as temperatures this weekend and next week reach into the 80s and 90s. Have a great weekend!