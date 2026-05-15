Healthwatch: Best bedroom temperature for sleep

With May being Better Sleep Month, experts recommend keeping your room cool as the nights start warming up.

“When your body is too hot at night, you don’t sleep well. You’re sweating, tossing and turning more and feel less comfortable. Your core body temperature is supposed to drop to its lowest point during sleep as part of your circadian rhythm. If it can’t drop as much as it needs to because you’re too hot, you’re really not going to get that refreshing sleep you need,” explained Brian Chen, MD, a sleep specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Chen said a bedroom temperature of about 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit is often recommended for sleep.

Keeping your bedroom within this range can help you fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

To stay cool as the weather warms up, Dr. Chen recommends adjusting the thermostat before bed as well as using a fan and lightweight bedding.

It’s also best to avoid caffeine and sugary foods close to bedtime, since both can raise your body temperature and make it harder to sleep comfortably.

Along with the warmer weather, you want to prepare your sleeping environment for those later sunsets as well.

“When you’re trying to block out light and sound, you may need some extra help. Blackout curtains, earmuffs or earplugs can make it easier to fall asleep. You can also use white noise to mask any disturbances throughout the night,” Dr. Chen said.

If you try all this and still find yourself tossing and turning, Dr. Chen said it may be time to see your doctor to find out if a sleep disorder is to blame.