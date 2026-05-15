Roanoke Rampage, Orange County Lawmen to honor 10-year-old Autumn Bushman during charity football game

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rampage Football Team and the Orange County Lawmen from California will take the field in Salem on Saturday for more than just football.

The two first responder teams will face off during the Rampage’s final home game of the season, while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention in honor of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, who died by suicide last spring.

“We are really playing for a purpose,” said Jamison Ratcliffe, president of the Roanoke Rampage.

Ratcliffe said the team partnered with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare ahead of the game.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month. So, Blue Ridge Behavioral Health reached out to us and wanted to do a partnership for the event,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe said Autumn’s story immediately resonated with him as a father.

“I immediately thought of Autumn and the effect that she had on the community,” said Ratcliffe. “The effect she had on my heart being the father of a 10-year-old daughter.”

Autumn’s mother, Summer Bushman, said conversations about children’s mental health are critical.

“Check on your children’s mental health. It’s not a bad idea to take, you know, two times out of the week just to sit down and have a conversation and say, you know, ‘Hey, on a scale of one to 10, how are you feeling today? How are your emotions? How’s your friendships doing in school?’” Bushman said. “Really dig into their lives and you know, see if there’s anything bothering them.”

She said increased awareness following Autumn’s death has helped bring more attention to mental health issues affecting children.

“There has been so much attention that has been brought towards mental health since Autumn’s passing,” Bushman said.

Proceeds from the game will benefit Chris’s Coffee & Custard’s LovABLE SERVICES and Tudor House to support suicide prevention efforts.

Players from the Orange County Lawmen traveled from California to Roanoke for the competition. But they said the cause gives the game added meaning.

“Yeah, we want to come out here. We want to play hard, but we’re out here trying to raise money for a bigger cause,” said Brandon Mundy, vice president of the Orange County Lawmen.

Lawmen Team Captain Grant Meyer said the mission hits close to home as he prepares to become a father.

“As a soon-to-be father, it’s something that I hope my child never has to go through,” Meyer said. “It means a lot to be able to support this charity and try to prevent this from ever happening to anybody else.”

Ratcliffe said he hopes the event continues to spread awareness beyond the Roanoke Valley.

“I’m hoping that this game will really raise awareness, not just to the people of Roanoke, but across the nation,” Ratcliffe said.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 with kickoff set for 3:15 p.m. at the Salem Football Stadium. Tickets are $10, and children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

There will also be free coloring books and goodie bags handed out to the first 100 kids at the game.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 or visit the 988 Lifeline website. It’s available 24/7.