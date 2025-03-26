Roanoke County family mourns loss of 10-year-old daughter

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Summer and Mark Bushman say their daughter, Autumn Bushman, was always bright and bubbly. She loved dance, cheer, and archery. Her favorite color was baby blue. And her smile could light up any room. But they say it was Autumn’s kindness and generosity that stood out the most.

“She lived an incredibly full life,” Mark Bushman said.

On Friday, Autumn took her own life. She was just 10 years old.

“I truly can’t imagine a deeper pain than what I’ve experienced,” Mark said.

The Roanoke County family is now grappling with the unimaginable loss.

“I have actually talked about suicide to my 12-year-old and to my 17-year-old,” said Summer. “I never in a million years thought that I would need to talk to my 10-year-old about suicide.”

Mark Bushman echoed the heartbreak. “You have that question: ‘Why? Why would a child who seems so bright and bubbly and happy want to leave?’”

Autumn had started fourth grade this year at Mountain View Elementary School, and her parents say that’s when the bullying began. Summer even called the school to report it.

“They said they had handled it, and that was about as far as it went. But, as far as we know, what we were told—at least by our daughter—was that it kept happening,” Mark said. “This is an age where they have tablets and they have phones, so it’s happening around the clock. They can’t really escape.”

Mark and Summer said they worked with Autumn to try to manage, even talking with parents to address the bullying. Although, Autumn asked her parents not to tell the school about the ongoing bullying she was experiencing.

“She said, ‘No, mom, please don’t do that. You’re just going to make it worse,’ Summer recalled of her conversation with Autumn.

“She was scared to upset anybody,” said Mark. “I think she was mostly scared that the other kids would hear that she had, you know, told an adult. And therefore, the counselor or maybe the principal would get more involved. And if action’s not taken, then it’s really just ammo for the bully to continue.”

The Bushmans said the bullying was on-and-off. Mark said he even spoke with parents directly to address the situation. But a few weeks ago, the Bushmans said things got worse.

“She came to me crying and she was really upset,” Summer said. “And she said, you know, ‘Mom, I’m just, I’m really stressed out. I’m being bullied. Can I please stay home from school tomorrow?’”

“I can’t be at school. And I can’t referee. And I think that’s the issue is, we’re entrusting the schools with our kids for several hours a day and how close of tabs the school’s keeping on them is my concern,” said Mark. “Are they really talking it out with the girls and taking action if something needs to be corrected?”

Her parents say they noticed subtle changes, but nothing alarming. The Bushmans said their daughter was also going through hormonal changes and thought her behavior could be attributed to that.

They say Autumn started wearing darker-colored clothing, joked less, and slept more than usual.

“I saw no signs that made me go, ‘Something’s really wrong,’” Mark Bushman said. “But it did seem to dull her shine in the last few weeks leading up.”

The Bushmans are seeking answers and calling on the community to take action to prevent other families from experiencing the same grief. They say parents need to be vigilant and talk to their children about these issues. Summer said her daughter was allowed to have a phone, but not allowed to use social media.

“My biggest message to parents is to please go through your child’s cell phone,” said Summer. “Go through your child’s cell phone to make sure that they are being kind to other children. Go through your child’s cell phone to make sure children are being kind to them.”

“We need to teach our kids to love themselves for who they are. Because I think we’re all unique,” said Mark. “There’s only one of me. There’s only one of you. There was only one Autumn. And it should be celebrated, not cause division.”

In their darkest time, the Bushmans want everyone to remember the light that Autumn brought into the world.

“I really think that she gave her family and her friends a lifetime of joy in just 10 years. I don’t think she would have any, any regrets. And I think she would want us to take this really dark time, really unfortunate event, and turn it into something positive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Help is available 24/7.

10 News reached out to Roanoke County Public Schools regarding Autumn’s passing and the reports of bullying. A spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students at Mountain View Elementary School. This is a tragic loss, and we stand in support of the family, friends, and Mountain View community. As our students return from spring break on March 31, we will have additional counseling services on hand to provide assistance to any students who may need support. Our thoughts are with the family and the Mountain View community in this time of profound grief.

While we cannot discuss the specifics of this situation due to federal privacy laws and out of respect for the family, we are conducting a thorough review. Our schools take all reports of bullying and conflicts among students very seriously. Our schools educate students and respond appropriately to specific situations when we are made aware, including working with parents and families of students involved. We care deeply about our students, and our staff works hard to do what they can to support students and families.”

The public is invited to attend Autumn’s viewing and funeral service. Details can be found here.