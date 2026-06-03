Dialing up the heat as meteorological summer kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological summer began on June 1, and it’s taking us no time to feel the heat.

While Wednesday will be pretty seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, as we progress later in the week and into the weekend, we’ll quickly end up in the 90s.

seasonable

Normally, we’re used to heat like this with stupidly high humidity, which makes it extremely unpleasant to be outside. HOWEVER... the humidity really isn’t that high this week, so if you like the hot weather, this is your week.

Warmer

As we get into Sunday, we’ll start seeing a few changes. Showers and storms arrive in the late afternoon and early evening hours and continue into Monday.

90s!

After the weekend, temperatures will cool a bit back into the 80s and potentially the 70s. For the short term, though, get ready for the warmth!