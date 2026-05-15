Salvation Army Roanoke celebrates 140 years

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization is celebrating a big anniversary in Roanoke on Thursday night. The Salvation Army of Roanoke has been serving the valley for 140 years.

As part of the celebrations, the organization had a rededication ribbon-cutting to show off its newly renovated building.

Locally, the Salvation Army assists with programs like Angel Tree, school supplies for kids, helping families in need and so much more. Thursday night’s celebration was all about the work the organization does and plans for the future.

“140 years, our mission has remained the same. To preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs without discrimination. We have been going strong for 140 years and we’re moving forward with that same goal of serving the people of this beautiful community and just bringing hope into all of those lives,” Shawnte Hodges, Lietuenant for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, said.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke serves Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Vinton, Salem, along with Botetourt and Craig Counties.