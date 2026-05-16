WATCH: Roanoke celebrates 2026 Local Colors Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – Cultures from around the world were celebrated in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, as the 35th Annual Local Colors Festival returned to Elmwood Park!

The festival is a chance to celebrate, share and learn about different cultural heritages through music, arts, crafts, cuisine and traditional attire.

It began with a procession of nations for the opening ceremony. Between 50 and 60 countries were represented through food and cultural traditions, including an international beer truck.

For younger attendees, there was a passport program where kids received a blank passport book to “travel” to the different countries represented at the festival.