Charity football game in Salem honors memory of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman

SALEM, Va. – A charity football game in Salem on Saturday brought together first responders, families and community members to honor the memory of Autumn Bushman, a 10-year-old who died by suicide last spring.

The Roanoke Rampage and the Orange County Lawmen faced off on the field, but those in attendance say the day was about something far greater than the final score — it was about starting conversations that could save lives.

Autumn’s mother, Summer Bushman, said the event was born out of shock and a desire to raise awareness.

“The main reason was how shocked we were that this can happen to us,” Summer Bushman said. “If it could happen to our family, I feel like it could happen to anybody, and raising awareness is the most important thing.”

The game took place during Mental Health Awareness Month, adding deeper meaning to the gathering.

Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb echoed the community’s call for change.

“Bullying has no place in the Roanoke Valley or anywhere in the world,” Cobb said.

Adam Neal of the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley stressed the urgency of age-appropriate conversations about mental health.

“We know that Autumn was extremely young when she passed, and we need to have that conversation,” Neal said. “We need to stress the importance of talking to the kids about kindness.”

A community shows up

Charles St. Clair, owner of Affordable and Dependable Auto Services and A&D Towing, was among those moved to take action. He passed out shirts at the event and wrapped one of his tow trucks with anti-bullying messaging to spread awareness across town and show support for Autumn’s family.

“I look at my little girl — she’s four,” St. Clair said. “I think about how she makes me feel when she’s in here, singing and dancing, I’m like man, I can’t imagine doubling that timeframe and it all being taken away.”

St. Clair said the imagery on the tow truck was intentional and thought out.

“We put these scars on there as a conversation piece that words do hurt and leave scars,” St. Clair said.

For Summer Bushman, seeing the continued outpouring of support more than a year after losing her daughter is both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

“Going on over a year later and people still continue to remember her legacy and honor it,” Summer Bushman said. “It’s just bittersweet and I appreciate it more than my community can know.”

Supporting suicide prevention

Proceeds from the game will benefit Chris’s Coffee and Custard LovABLE SERVICES and Tudor House to support local suicide prevention efforts.

Summer Bushman hopes the event helps others feel more comfortable seeking help.

“The more comfortable we are talking about it, the more comfortable we are at getting help,” she said.

The event honored not only Autumn’s life, but also the critical importance of mental health awareness in the community.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988, or visit the 988 Lifeline website. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.