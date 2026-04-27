VA250 Mobile Museum rolls into Grayson County

GRAYSON CO., Va. – A traveling museum celebrating Virginia’s role in America’s founding pulled into the heart of Grayson County Monday, giving residents and students a close-up look at the commonwealth’s Revolutionary War history.

The VA250 Mobile Museum set up just across the street from the historic Grayson County Courthouse in Independence as part of a statewide tour marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. The museum opened to the public with a ribbon cutting at noon.

Inside, visitors find walls filled with Virginia history and several interactive exhibits covering the history of individual counties and cities across the state. Organizers also made a deliberate effort to represent all groups that helped shape the commonwealth.

“I find that no place in Virginia comes without a little bit of history, which is so interesting,” said Erin Smith, program coordinator for the VA250 Mobile Museum. “We want to focus on all the different people — people from the smaller parts, the more rural areas, women, people of color, Native Americans. Every Virginian fits somewhere in the big picture.”

Years in the Making

Bringing the museum to Grayson County was no small effort. Christian Cooke, Grayson County Tourism Support Specialist, said local organizers worked for years to make it happen.

“We’ve been in planning for years to bring it here,” Cooke said. “We were able to bring it here through collaborative efforts. We have worked really closely with the Grayson County school system to collaborate and get everybody here — specifically the sixth graders, who are studying Virginia history.”

The museum’s location in Independence was a deliberate choice.

“This is the heart of Grayson County,” Cooke said. “We thought this would be the most accessible place for everyone in the county to be able to come visit the museum while it’s here. The historical society being across the street at the 1908 courthouse is definitely a plus.”

Virginia in the Spotlight

Smith said the stop carries special significance as the country prepares to mark its 250th birthday.

“It is a huge deal for me personally to share Virginia’s history, especially because we’re being seen on a nationwide scale,” Smith said. “The 13 colonies took the 250th a little more seriously than everybody else, but Virginia is probably a top dog.”

Among Smith’s favorite features inside the museum is a hologram of Patrick Henry delivering his famous “Give me liberty, or give me death” speech.

“I think it’s really inspiring, even today, to have that sort of passion for the revolution just shown,” she said.

Visiting the Museum

The VA250 Mobile Museum will remain at the Grayson County Courthouse through Thursday. Over the next two days, the museum will close to the public during the middle of the day so local students can visit, then reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.