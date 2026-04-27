Renovation Alliance celebrates years of hard work to keep people in their homes.

With every cut, pound and measure, someone is closer to the chance to stay in their own home.

That’s the mission of Renovation Alliance, and on Saturday, April 25, it was on full display.

“And one of the big things we did today was we had groups come and build components for handicapped accessible ramps, and these components will be used in the next couple of weeks to build ramps that are needed by homeowners in this area,” Ed Murray, a long-time volunteer, explained.

Murray, who has been with the organization since the beginning, explained the unique niche filled by Renovation Alliance.

“We work on homes of elderly and disabled, low-income people. And we do that in order to make sure that people can stay in their home. And we do everything. We do everything from new roofs to new HVAC systems, to new windows and doors, flooring, anything that’s needed. We always have said we want to keep the homes warm, safe, and dry, and that’s been kind of our goal to do that for our community,” Murray said.

Volunteers, working in Roanoke’s Smart Build Institute, built and assembled the makings of five ramps, which will help people with disabilities better navigate their home life. The work done on a weekend morning event to celebrate years of success and growth for the organization.

“You have a lot of people that are trying to age in place, and our social safety net isn’t what it used to be, and so nonprofits like this that bring the community together to be able to provide ramp access to help our aging neighbors,” said volunteer Danny Clawson.

“The biggest thing we see is we have so many people in all the communities across Virginia struggling to stay in their homes... So I really applaud the work that Renovation Alliance is doing,” said Chris McNamara, Senior Strategic Housing Officer of Virginia Housing.

The ramps were loaded onto trailers. And they will be installed at local homes in the next few weeks.