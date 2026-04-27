Gov. Spanberger signs series of new education bills in Roanoke Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Abigail Spanberger was in Roanoke Monday and signed a series of new education bills, focused on preparing students for real-world careers.

The 12 bipartisan bills, signed into law, are all focused on strengthening Virginia’s workforce and expanding opportunity. The hope is that these new laws will make it easier to get career and technical teachers into the classroom, while also expanding apprenticeship opportunities for high school students in fields like I.T. and culinary arts.

The measures also focus on supporting the healthcare workforce, improving low-performing schools and building on programs aimed at reducing youth violence.

The laws are expected to take effect this July.