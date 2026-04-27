Governor Spanberger to mark 100 Days in office with events in Roanoke and Richmond

Governor Abigail Spanberger will mark 100 days in office on Monday, April 27, with events planned in Roanoke and Richmond.

During these events, Spanberger is expected to highlight her Affordable Virginia Agenda, a package of bills focused on addressing housing, health care and energy costs. The agenda was first introduced by the governor and the General Assembly in December.

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At 1:30 p.m., Spanberger will sign a series of education bills at the Roanoke Higher Education Center alongside state, local and education leaders. The legislation is intended to expand apprenticeship opportunities for high school students, increase the number of instructors qualified to teach career and technical education courses, and make the Roanoke Community Builders Pilot Program permanent.

Spanberger will be joined by Sen. David Suetterlein, Sen. Christopher Head, Del. Sam Rasoul, Del. Lily Franklin, Del. Ellen McLaughlin, Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb, Roanoke Superintendent Dr. Verletta White, and Roanoke College President Fran Shushok.