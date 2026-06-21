Two people displaced, multiple cats dead following structure fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Two people, a cat and a dog were displaced and multiple other cats were killed as a result of a structure fire in Vinton on Sunday morning, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFR said they responded to the 200 block of Gunn Avenue around 4:56 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the structure with heavy fire coming from the front.

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Authorities said they got the fire under control in around 10 minutes. As a result, one resident was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, multiple cats were found deceased.

As a result of the fire, authorities found that two people, one cat, and one dog will be displaced and will receive aid from the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the scene.