Father’s Day Heat Gives Way to a Stormy Start to the Week

Beautiful Father's Day (WSLS 2026)

Father’s Day looks fantastic if you’re planning to spend time outdoors! We’ll see a mix of sun and a few scattered clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. We are above average in temperature for this time of year, so make sure to stay hydrated if you plan on attending any outdoor celebrations or activities.

SPC Slight Risk, Level 2 out of 5 (WSLS 2026)

Change arrives early into the workweek as an approaching system is expected to bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Much of our area is under a Slight Risk, or a level 2 out of 5, for severe weather. While not everyone will see severe storms, conditions will be favorable for scattered storms capable of producing damaging winds.

SPC Wind Risk, 15% (WSLS 2026)

Damaging winds appear to be the main severe threat on monday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a 15% wind risk area, meaning scattered severe wind reports will be possible. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items, and stay weather aware throughout today and into tomorrow.

Monday's Storms (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the line of storms pushing into the area at around 1:00 PM on Monday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. We will be watching these storms closely over the course of today and into tomorrow as things change.

Rain and Storms Ahead (WSLS 2026)

After Sunday’s summer heat, an active pattern settles in for much of the upcoming week. Multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout much of the week. Temperatures remain seasonably warm, generally in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.