Girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKA, Va. – A girl was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Roanoke. 10 News was downtown when the incident occurred.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday on Campbell Avenue near Market Square.

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The girl’s condition is currently unknown, and police said she has been transported to a local hospital. Additional information about the driver is currently unknown. Law enforcement is now investigating the incident.

10 News is working for you to find out more. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.