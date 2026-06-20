‘He was doing what he loved most’: EastLake Community Church honors member killed in tent collapse

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Just over a week after a tent collapse at EastLake Community Church claimed the life of a longtime member, family, friends and church members gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Bob Stouffer.

Stouffer had been deeply involved in the church community for decades, helping grow the congregation, recruit new members and secure property for the church’s expansion.

“From our very earliest days until today, [Bob] played a key role in our development and now our maturity,” said Jeff Keaton, member of EastLake Community Church.

Pastor Troy Keaton reflected on the kind of man Stouffer was both inside and outside the church.

“Bob was a man on a mission in every area of his life, but not anywhere more than in his walk with the Lord,” Pastor Keaton said.

One after another, family members stepped to the podium, sharing stories of a man they described as steady, kind and always present.

Stouffer’s son, Andy, recalled the moment his father found the church — and how it became central to his life.

“He said, ‘Hey, we found a church.’ That was the beginning. For the next 20 years, EastLake Community Church was Dad’s favorite place on Earth,” Andy Stouffer said.

Andy Stouffer also found comfort in the circumstances surrounding his father’s death.

“Last Friday night, God decided it was time for my dad to go home. What a blessing that he was doing the thing he loved the most — worshipping Jesus in the place he loved the most,” he said.

Stouffer’s granddaughter offered a moving tribute, reflecting on the meaning behind her grandfather’s name.

“I will remember you for your gentleness and your servant heart. I recently looked up the meaning of your name, and the name Robert means ‘bright fame’ or ‘shining for glory.’ And I don’t believe that there is a name that could suit you more,” she said.

For many at the service, the gathering was less about mourning a loss and more about reflecting on a life that touched so many.