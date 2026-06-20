Two residents, dog, displaced after Roanoke County house fire Saturday

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Department announced Saturday that two residents and a dog have been displaced following a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to reports of a fire in the 3200 block of Cedermeade Drive in the Mount Pleasant area for reports of a residential structure fire at 12:41 p.m.

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First responding units reported an immediate smell of smoke in the air at the station. Upon arrival, crews found a residential structure with the rear side engulfed in flames and upgraded the call to a working fire.

Crews were able to control the fire in approximately 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. ROCOFD says that the two residents who were displaced are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate and provide a damage estimate.