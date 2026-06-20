Woman arrested and charged with DUI after fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 7:35 p.m. when a Honda SUV driven by 64-year-old Barbara Ann Callahan of Roanoke was traveling in the 3600 block of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County.

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Officials say Callahan struck a motorcycle driven by 28-year-old Bishop Keanu Jackson. Jackson was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Callahan was arrested and charged with DUI and Refusal; officials said that additional charges are pending after further investigation.