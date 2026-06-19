Booker T. Washington Juneteenth Celebration held Friday

Staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument are commemorating the 161st Anniversary of his emancipation.

Friday’s celebration extends through the weekend with events such as a series of guided programs and activities reflecting on his enslaved childhood on the Burroughs Plantation.

“This is the site of emancipation. So you can stand on the same ground where 161 years ago Booker T. Washington, at 9 years old, learned that he was free, and that moment shapes his life and the legacy of our nation.”

Saturday, you can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the day-long Celebration of Freedom Gospel Concert, which will begin at 11 a.m.