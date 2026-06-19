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Two people killed after multi-vehicle crash in Henry County, VSP investigating

10 News Digital Team

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HENRY CO., Va. – Virginia State Police announced that it was investigating after a man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Thursday.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Price Road in Henry County when a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling on Horsepasture Road and crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Mack dump truck head-on.

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The driver of the Volkswagen, 47-year-old Mark Hensley of Ridgeway, and a passenger, 39-year-old Amy Hand, died at the scene. VSP says neither individual was wearing a seatbelt.

A dog in the car was taken into care by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

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