A Calm, Warm Weekend is Ahead!

Bursts of rain happened all around the region, with some regions seeing over 2 inches while some saw hardly any.

past 24

We are still seeing some light drizzle across the region due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur. Fortunately for us, it has taken a southern track, leaving us practically unscathed and traveling through the Carolinas.

As those showers wrap up in the next bit, sunshine will take over this afternoon and stick around through the weekend.

fri 8 am

High temperatures will be warm for the day, and it will slowly get less muggy this afternoon.

today

The sunshine is coming soon, as well as these toasty temperatures. This will make for a great day to get outside; we suggest taking a look at your local park!

afternoon

As for the wind, it will get quite gusty at times, mainly around dinner time. It will quickly taper off into the teens tonight, leading us into a calm Saturday.

roanoke

This weekend will have great weather all around. A few showers are possible Sunday evening, mainly for the mountains, ahead of more showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

After that, we continue with seasonable temperatures and have the potential for afternoon thunderstorms and showers.