Lynchburg gears up for Juneteenth with concerts, block parties, education events

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is marking Juneteenth with a full slate of community events organized by the Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition and the Legacy Museum. From live music and block parties to history workshops and civic engagement sessions, the celebration is designed to honor the past while inspiring action in the present.

Michelline Hall, chief programming officer at the Academy Center of the Arts, described the significance of the day.

“Juneteenth is the commemoration of when the last folks who were still enslaved post the Civil War found out about their freedom in Texas,” Hall said.

Music, food, history mark the weekend

Organizers are blending celebration with education throughout the weekend. Attendees can expect family-friendly performances, block parties featuring local food, and workshops that explore local Black history — all designed to be accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Legacy Museum and the Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition are also hosting sessions focused on voter engagement and community leadership, making civic participation a central theme of the weekend.

Passing stories to the next generation

Organizers say Juneteenth is about more than a single day on the calendar. The events are built around three core ideas — remembering the past, strengthening community and encouraging civic engagement. That means children learning local stories, neighbors connecting with one another, and programs that empower residents to get involved in community decisions.

Hall encouraged families with young children to use the holiday as a teaching moment.

“If you have smaller children, let them watch an animation about what is the history of Juneteenth and why it’s important today, and what is the impact and implications of all of us being free mean,” Hall said.

How to find events

Events are taking place at several locations across Lynchburg, with times and addresses varying by venue. Residents can visit the Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition or Legacy Museum websites for the full schedule, registration details and accessibility information.