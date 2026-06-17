Application submitted for large grocery store in Daleville by Fralin & Waldron, Inc.

DALEVILLE, Va. – An application for a zoning map amendment and a special exception permit has been submitted to the Botetourt County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors to accommodate a large grocery store in Daleville.

The application was submitted by Fralin & Waldron, Inc., which lists clients like the Better Business Bureau, Virginia Tech and Lumos. Harris Development Partners detailed the proposed grocery store with a pharmacy drive-thru with a square footage of around 50,800, and asks for a parcel of land around 5.889 acres.

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The requested parcel of land is at the southwest corner of Roanoke Road (Route 220) and Glebe Road, which is within the greater Daleville Town Center community. This would also reside near a Wawa that is currently in development.

Design development photos were created by Fisher Architects, which commonly services commercial buildings such as Office Max, Publix and Staples.

For more information on the development and proposal, click here.